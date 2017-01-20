Feds must focus on foreign campaign money

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes Pause

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

1:01 #Trump420 event brings free marijuana joints, advocacy for legalization

0:41 A Part of History

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:18 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day