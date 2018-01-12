U.S. ambassador to Panama resigns post, says he can no longer serve under Trump

The U.S. ambassador to Panama abruptly resigned from his diplomatic post on Friday, stating in his resignation letter that he can no longer serve a country with Donald Trump as president, Reuters reported.

The Department of State confirmed the departure of John D. Feeley, a career diplomat and former Navy helicopter pilot, stating that the ambassador decided to retire for personal reasons.

Feeley’s departure comes a day after Trump reportedly used offensive language during a meeting in the Oval Office with lawmakers, when they proposed restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump asked, according to Washington Post sources, referring foreigners from African countries and Haiti.

President Trump on Friday denied that he used such terminology.

More Videos 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks Pause 1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 5:30 Watch Stephen Miller's heated exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta over immigration 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:40 U.S.-Mexico border wall gets prototyped 5:01 'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing' 3:28 Undocumented student wants Rep. McClintock to be her voice in Washington 1:40 If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

Reuters reported that Feeley’s letter of resignation stated: “As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies.

“My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honour bound to resign. That time has come.”

Various press reports in Panama said Feeley's decision to leave the post was made before reports of Trump’s offensive remarks.