Immigrants with jobs, education worry that Trump will force them into the shadows

'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing' Doris Romero lives in fear every day. Brought to United States illegally as a baby by her family, Romero has spent the last few months pleading for a chance to stay in the only country she has known. She made headlines by asking Congressman Tom McClintock for help at a public forum in Roseville. McClintock was unmoved by Romero’s story and essentially told her she had to return to El Salvador, a country she doesn’t know or remember. Doris Romero lives in fear every day. Brought to United States illegally as a baby by her family, Romero has spent the last few months pleading for a chance to stay in the only country she has known. She made headlines by asking Congressman Tom McClintock for help at a public forum in Roseville. McClintock was unmoved by Romero’s story and essentially told her she had to return to El Salvador, a country she doesn’t know or remember. Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

