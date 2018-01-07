White House

Rubio calls Cuba sonic attacks a “documented fact” after GOP colleague questions evidence

By Franco Ordoñez

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

January 07, 2018 01:25 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 44 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Sen. Marco Rubio pushed back Sunday against comments from a Republican colleague that the United States has found no evidence of “sonic attacks” in Cuba.

The Florida Republican charged the attacks were a “documented fact.”

In a series of tweets Sunday, Rubio dismissed comments by Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, a longtime advocate for improving ties with Cuba, stating that any U.S. official briefed on the mysterious events in Havana “knows full well that while method of attack still in question, that attacks and injuries occurred isn’t.”

“It’s a documented FACT that 24 U.S. govt officials & spouses were victims of some sort of sophisticated attack while stationed in Havana,” Rubio tweeted.

Flake said Saturday that he has seen no evidence that American diplomats who suffered health symptoms while in Havana were “attacked,” according to the Associated Press.

It’s a documented FACT that 24 U.S. govt officials & spouses were victims of some sort of sophisticated attack while stationed in Havana.

Sen. Marco Rubio

After meeting with high ranking Cuban officials, Flake said classified briefings from U.S. officials had given him no reason to doubt Cuban officials who said there was no evidence any health symptoms were a result of an attack.

More Videos

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Pause
Understanding H-1B Visas 1:24

Understanding H-1B Visas

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement

U.S.-Mexico border wall gets prototyped 1:40

U.S.-Mexico border wall gets prototyped

Trump: 'We're working on a plan for DACA' 0:31

Trump: "We're working on a plan for DACA"

Schumer: Democratic leaders and Trump have 'reached an understanding' on protections for Dreamers 1:40

Schumer: Democratic leaders and Trump have 'reached an understanding' on protections for Dreamers

If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? 1:40

If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer?

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 1:49

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

  • Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers

    The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers

The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon.

AP

Rubio countered calling it impossible “to conduct 24 separate & sophisticated attacks" on U.S. government personnel without Cuban officials knowing.

The back and forth between the two senators sets up a potentially explosive hearing Tuesday at a highly anticipated Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee hearing chaired by Rubio. Members are expected to press State Department officials for more answers about the mysterious events.

The Trump administration has already pulled much of the U.S embassy staff from Havana and expelled 15 of their Cuban counterparts working in Washington.

The State Department has never accused Cuba of being behind the incidents. But it has repeatedly warned that Havana is responsible for the safety of foreign diplomats on its soil under the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

Pause
Understanding H-1B Visas 1:24

Understanding H-1B Visas

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement 0:55

Trump reveals more about The Wall, his meeting with Democratic leaders in DACA statement

U.S.-Mexico border wall gets prototyped 1:40

U.S.-Mexico border wall gets prototyped

Trump: 'We're working on a plan for DACA' 0:31

Trump: "We're working on a plan for DACA"

Schumer: Democratic leaders and Trump have 'reached an understanding' on protections for Dreamers 1:40

Schumer: Democratic leaders and Trump have 'reached an understanding' on protections for Dreamers

If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? 1:40

If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer?

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 1:49

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 0:17

FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

View More Video