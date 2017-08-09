This image from video shows a inflatable chicken on the Ellipse, just south of the White House, on Wednesday in Washington. The giant inflatable chicken bearing the unmistakable hairstyle of the commander in chief transfixed tourists and television cameras in the nation’s capital.
A giant chicken resembling Trump has appeared behind the White House. But why?

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 09, 2017 10:17 PM

The White House received a giant visitor Wednesday.

A huge, inflatable chicken that bears an uncanny resemblance to President Donald Trump has taken roost behind the official presidential residence.

It’s unknown who placed the chicken there, but it’s not the first time the huge figure has been seen. It made an appearance in Wisconsin during an April protest in which Trump was being urged to release his personal tax information.

Social media users flocked to Twitter to discuss the appearance.

