Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus gavels closed the abbreviated first session the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, Aug. 27, 2012.
Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus gavels closed the abbreviated first session the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, Aug. 27, 2012. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus gavels closed the abbreviated first session the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla., on Monday, Aug. 27, 2012. J. Scott Applewhite AP

White House

Trump announces he has hired John Kelly as chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

July 28, 2017 5:16 PM

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he has named John F. Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as his chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

Priebus’s removal comes the night after Republicans in the Senate failed to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a measure Trump has publicly pushed hard for. It also comes in the wake of an explosive report from the New Yorker on Thursday that exposed a feud between new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Priebus.

In that report, Scaramucci seemed to accuse Priebus of leaking information to the media and called him a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reports that Priebus resigned privately Thursday.

Kelly is a retired four-star general Trump has frequently praised and credited for reducing illegal immigration during the first six months of his administration, per the New York Times. He also fits the mold of earlier reports that Trump was seeking a “general” to be chief of staff.

According to a White House pool report, Priebus accompanied Trump to New York last night, then returned this morning to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, departing Air Force One as Trump remained on the plane, tweeting his announcement.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Reince Priebus’s name.

  Comments  

Videos

California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images

California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images 1:42

California's rise from the drought as told through satellite images
KC 'Dreamer' is frustrated over Trump's DACA agenda 2:14

KC 'Dreamer' is frustrated over Trump's DACA agenda
President Trump announces Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative 1:34

President Trump announces Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative

View More Video