Trump announces he has hired John Kelly as chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he has named John F. Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, as his chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.
I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
...and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
Priebus’s removal comes the night after Republicans in the Senate failed to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, a measure Trump has publicly pushed hard for. It also comes in the wake of an explosive report from the New Yorker on Thursday that exposed a feud between new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and Priebus.
In that report, Scaramucci seemed to accuse Priebus of leaking information to the media and called him a “paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”
CNN and the Wall Street Journal reports that Priebus resigned privately Thursday.
Kelly is a retired four-star general Trump has frequently praised and credited for reducing illegal immigration during the first six months of his administration, per the New York Times. He also fits the mold of earlier reports that Trump was seeking a “general” to be chief of staff.
General Kelly is doing a great job at the border. Numbers are way down. Many are not even trying to come in anymore.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2017
According to a White House pool report, Priebus accompanied Trump to New York last night, then returned this morning to Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, departing Air Force One as Trump remained on the plane, tweeting his announcement.
Priebus flew back from NY w/President, got in a van and left, pool notes, President remained on board tweeting about his dismissal— West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) July 28, 2017
Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Reince Priebus’s name.
