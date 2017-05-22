Video: Tension on display between the Trumps?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:20 Trump's visit to Israel praised by Rivlin and Netanyahu Pause 2:02 Trump delivers "a message of friendship and hope and love" in Saudi Arabia 2:01 Get up to speed on the unfolding Trump-Comey saga 2:28 Trump, Netanyahu talk peace efforts in first joint White House appearance 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:41 Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ 2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration 3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington 3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email President Donald Trump reaches out for First Lady Melania's hand, and she seems to swat it away in a subtle moment at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The event was a welcome ceremony by Israeli President Rueben Rivlin and Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu. Clip from Facebook / Benjamin Netanyahu via Storyful

President Donald Trump reaches out for First Lady Melania's hand, and she seems to swat it away in a subtle moment at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The event was a welcome ceremony by Israeli President Rueben Rivlin and Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu. Clip from Facebook / Benjamin Netanyahu via Storyful