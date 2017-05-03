Trump says forging peace in Middle East may not be so tough

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds Pause 3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance 2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan 1:21 Government shutdown by the numbers 2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity 1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality 2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign 1:58 Trump tells Palestinian leader Abbas he's committed to peace agreement with Israel 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas was President Trump's guest at the White House, where Trump told him he would facilitate a peace agreement between Palestine and Israel in any way he can.