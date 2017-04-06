For Florida veteran, White House ceremony helps heal war wounds

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC Pause

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana