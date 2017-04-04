Trump drops some hints of his $1 trillion infrastructure plan

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

0:19 Trump: 'Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing'