Trump proposes budget to hobble the EPA

0:12 Trump on Obama wiretapping claim: We will be submitting certain things Pause

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:27 White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports