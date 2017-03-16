Trump proposes deep transportation cuts in rural regions that supported him

President Donald Trump, who’s promised to make a $1 trillion investment in the nation’s infrastructure, has proposed $2.4 billion in cuts to federal transportation programs that fund air and rail service and road and transit projects.
The cuts would disproportionately affect rural communities that voted for him, and the Republican lawmakers who represent those states and districts may oppose the plans.
Trump’s budget takes the controversial step of removing air traffic control from the Federal Aviation Administration and spinning it off to a private, nonprofit corporation.
Countries such as Canada have already taken this step, and it is supported by major airlines and their trade groups. But builders of private and business aircraft oppose the change, as do airports in the smaller communities that depend on general aviation.
Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran and Sen. Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, are vocal opponents of the change.
Trump would eliminate subsidies for long-distance passenger trains and commercial flights to rural communities. Both could isolate small towns with few transportation options.
Trump’s plan would reduce Amtrak to the Northeast Corridor and short-distance routes supported by states such as California, Washington, Missouri, Illinois and North Carolina.
It would also eliminate Essential Air Service, a program that’s supported commercial flights to small and rural communities for nearly four decades. The cities affected would include Merced, California, and Macon, Georgia, and six communities in western Kansas.
Trump’s budget eliminates the TIGER grant program, which began under President Barack Obama’s economic stimulus of 2009. The program has helped build rail, road and transit projects and has proved popular with mayors and governors, including both Democrats and Republicans.
Trump’s budget blueprint also abolishes the Appalachian Regional Commission, which was established in 1965 to help one of the country’s most economically distressed regions.
The program has built a nearly 3,000 miles of improved highways in a 13-state region, including Kentucky, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Democrat Hillary Clinton had campaigned on a pledge to finish the final portions of the Appalachian highway system.
Trump has yet to reveal the specifics of his $1 trillion infrastructure proposal or how he plans to pay for it. But it’s widely anticipated that he’ll lean heavily on private sector funding with Congress unlikely to provide a substantial sum of federal investment.
