Trump proposes deep transportation cuts in rural regions that supported him

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only' Pause

1:27 White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

0:12 Trump on Obama wiretapping claim: We will be submitting certain things

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:57 House Intelligence Committee: "we don't have any evidence" of wiretapping

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign