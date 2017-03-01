Tuesday night’s biggest surprise: Trump sounded presidential

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday Pause

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

5:06 President Obama surprises Josh Earnest during last press briefing

3:06 Freedom of the Press Secretary

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library