First ‘Dreamer’ protected by Obama’s DACA order arrested in Trump immigration raid

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation Pause

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

1:44 Trump administration putting 'Iran on notice'

2:01 Trump: U.S. and Canada share same values, love of freedom

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality