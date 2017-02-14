Trump keeping “close eye” on California dam crisis

President Donald Trump is “keeping a close eye” on the crisis at California’s Oroville dam, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
“We hope everyone remains safe as the evacuations continue and we will be working alongside with FEMA and appropriate government entities to make sure that we are doing everything we can to attend to this matter,” Spicer said Tuesday at the White House press briefing.
Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated out of fear of a catastrophic flood following damage to the emergency spillway at the dam.
Spicer said the crisis is an argument for Trump’s infrastructure plan, the details of which are still pending.
“The situation is a textbook example of why we need to pursue a major infrastructure package in Congress,” Spicer said. “Dams, bridges, roads and all ports around the country have fallen into disrepair. In order to prevent the next disaster, we'll pursue the president's vision for an overhaul of our nations crumbling infrastructure.”
Spicer did not address California Gov. Jerry Brown’s request that the president declare a major disaster for the storm-ravaged state and provide federal financial assistance.
