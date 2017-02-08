Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the success of the raid in Yemen that left one American soldier and multiple civilians dead last week. Spicer said anyone, including Senator John McCain, who undermines the success of the mission does disservice to the slain 36-year-old Chief Special Operator William Ryan Owens and owes an apology to the fallen Navy SEAL.
Trump asks guests if he should keep tweeting, dances to 'My Way'

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump rallied guests at the first of three inaugural balls, saying "we did it." The new POTUS also called Melania his biggest supporter. Later he asked the crowd if should keep tweeting, to which he got a roaring approval. The rest of the Trump family and Vice President Mike Pence's family joined them on stage dancing to "My Way" and then to a new tune by the Armed Services ball.

Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. Trump signed the confirmations of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, and an executive order requiring federal agencies to ease the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act until it is repealed.

Biden on Pence transition meeting: "No administration is ready on day one"

Vice President Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Mike Pence had lunch together with their wives, Dr. Jill Biden and Karen Pence, at the Vice President's residence, the Naval Observatory, in Washington on Wednesday. Biden said that he is making himself available to Pence for advice, but thinks by day one everything will be in good hands. Pence said they were grateful for the hospitality, and joked "And most importantly I think they made real progress in talking Mrs. Pence into another dog."

