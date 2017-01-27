This is how much Donald Trump proposed to spend in his first week

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes