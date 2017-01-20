On an often-ugly Inauguration Day, Trump and Obama are cordial

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes Pause

1:18 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

1:08 The president’s backbone

0:31 Anti-Trump protesters march before dance break on Inauguration Day

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana