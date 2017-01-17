First daughter Sasha Obama has fun in the sun in Miami

Dad’s about to step down and move out of the White House.
So how does Sasha Obama spend her last days as one of two first daughters? The 15-year-old was in Miami Beach over the weekend, staying at the Setai. According to UsWeekly, Sasha traveled south with a few pals, including Maisy Biden, Vice President Joe Biden’s granddaughter.
Sasha’s quite the hipster dresser: Drake gave her a shout-out on social media for wearing a black baseball cap that feature the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s OvO symbol.
According to Scene in the Tropics, on Saturday night, Sasha and her pals were seen at STK South Beach. The girls sat in a private dining room on the second floor of the restaurant where they danced to the music by DJ Danny Stern, enjoyed STK favorites and indulged in a spread of desserts, including a cake and mini ice cream cone.
Sasha was absent from Barack Obama’s farewell speech last week, inspiring the hashtag #wheressasha; mom first lady Michelle Obama explained to Jimmy Fallon later that her daughter had a big science test.
“She had a final,” Michelle told the late-night host. “You know the Obamas. ‘Girl, sorry. You take your test. You can say goodbye later.’ ”
Don’t expect Kardashian-like selfies from Sasha anytime soon. The teen has no account of her own yet — mom doesn’t think it’s appropriate yet for a girl her age, she told “20/20” back in 2013.
Credit to @instaglamnews : AwwwThis is really sweet. The Bush sisters penned a heartfelt letter to Sasha & Malia Obama as they prepare to leave the Whitehouse. This is so supportive and encouraging. Here is another excerpt from the letter which originally appeared in @Time: ----------------------------------------------- "In eight years, you have done so much. Seen so much. You stood at the gates of the Robben Island cell where South Africa’s Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for decades, your arms around your father. You traveled to Liberia and Morocco with your mom to talk with girls about the importance of education — girls who saw themselves in you, saw themselves in your parents, saw who they could become if they continued to study and learn." #SashaObama #MaliaObama #TheObamas #Whitehouse #FLOTUS #BlackHistory #AfricanAmerican #BushSisters #Politics #Farewell #ObamaFarewell #CelebrityNews #InstaglamNews #CelebQuotes THANK YOU.
Malia is on the case. She recently posted a copy of the supportive letter from the Bush sisters, which appeared in @Time.
The first family will be traveling yet again. TMZ reports that after Donald Trump’s inauguration, they’ll all jet off to Palm Springs, California.
Lesley Abravanel contributed to this report.
Comments