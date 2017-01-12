These were the last Cubans to enter the U.S. as wet foot, dry foot policy ended

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House Pause

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

2:42 Trump's White House

0:19 Trump: 'Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing'