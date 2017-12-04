Recruiting for football can be a tough sell at West Point

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Army quarterback Ahmad Bradshaw 17) carries during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Air Force at Air Force Academy, Colo. Bradshaw likely won’t forget the moment he was offered a chance to play football at West Point. It happened during Bradshaw’s junior year in high school on Chicago’s South Side when Army assistant coach Tucker Waugh stopped by. “My head coach took me out of the classroom and introduced me to coach Waugh,” Bradshaw recalled. “I said, ‘Thank you, sir