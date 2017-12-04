Supreme Court taking up sports betting case

In this Nov. 30, 2017, photo, a Quick Draw lotto sheet is seen on the bar at the William Hill Sports Bar inside Monmouth Park racetrack in West Long Branch, N.J. With banks of TVs tuned to all-sports stations and a spacious bar, the lounge a the racetrack is a sports gamblers’ paradise-in-waiting. All that’s standing in its way: A 25-year-old federal law that bars betting on sports in most states. The high court is weighing On Dec. 4, whether a federal law that prevents states from authorizing sports betting is constitutional. If the Supreme Court strikes down the law, giving sports betting the go-ahead, dozens of states could quickly make sports betting legal. Julio Cortez AP Photo