FILE - In this July 18, 2015, file photo, the USS Little Rock littoral combat ship is launched into the Menominee River at Marinette, Wis. The USS Little Rock is expected to arrive at Buffalo’s Lake Erie waterfront on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. It will be commissioned Dec. 16 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, where three World War II vessels are docked.
FILE - In this July 18, 2015, file photo, the USS Little Rock littoral combat ship is launched into the Menominee River at Marinette, Wis. The USS Little Rock is expected to arrive at Buffalo’s Lake Erie waterfront on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. It will be commissioned Dec. 16 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, where three World War II vessels are docked. The Eagle Herald via AP, File Rick Gebhard
FILE - In this July 18, 2015, file photo, the USS Little Rock littoral combat ship is launched into the Menominee River at Marinette, Wis. The USS Little Rock is expected to arrive at Buffalo’s Lake Erie waterfront on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. It will be commissioned Dec. 16 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, where three World War II vessels are docked. The Eagle Herald via AP, File Rick Gebhard

More Politics News

USS Little Rock due in New York in advance of commissioning

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 12:20 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 9 MINUTES AGO

BUFFALO, N.Y.

A new U.S. Navy ship is due in New York in advance of its commissioning, scheduled for later this month.

The USS Little Rock is expected to arrive at Buffalo's Lake Erie waterfront on Monday. It will be commissioned Dec. 16 at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, where three World War II vessels are docked. Among them is the original USS Little Rock, which is now a floating museum.

A Navy ship has never before been commissioned alongside its namesake.

The original USS Little Rock was in service from August 1944 until 1976.

The new $360 million version is known as a littoral combat ship and is lighter, faster and high-tech. It was built at a shipyard in Wisconsin.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

    Powerful men continue to be accused of sexual harassment and assaults, and have been responding by accepting, hedging or dodging the allegations.

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React 2:58

Sorry, or Not: How Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct React
Fact Check: The Senate G.O.P. Tax Plan 2:17

Fact Check: The Senate G.O.P. Tax Plan
President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York 1:09

President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York

View More Video