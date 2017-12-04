Billy Bush says Trump 'Access Hollywood' tape is real

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bush, who was fired after an old video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then "Apprentice" host Donald Trump, said in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, that it was indeed Trump’s voice captured on a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape. Photo by Richard Shotwell