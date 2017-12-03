More Politics News

State agencies agree to shift more funds to job training

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 03:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine workforce boards are agreeing to spend a larger share of federal funds on job training following criticism from Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

The Portland Press Herald reports the state workforce board agreed Friday to set a goal of 45 percent of federal funds devoted to job training next year. That jumps to 60 percent in 2019.

LePage had wanted the agencies to spend at least 60 percent on job training starting this year, up from roughly 30 percent currently.

Maine's three regional workforce boards oversee programs that provide job training, counseling and skills development to workers.

The governor's efforts to consolidate the boards have failed under Republican President Donald Trump's and former Democratic President Barack Obama's administrations.

Coastal Counties Workforce claims LePage's administration is illegally withholding federal workforce funds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York

    At a New York City fundraiser, President Donald Trump praised the Senate's passage of a sweeping tax overhaul. The Senate bill gives most of its tax breaks to businesses and high-earners. The vote was a big step toward giving Trump his first major legislative triumph after months of false starts and frustration.

President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York

President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York 1:09

President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York
Fact Check: The Senate G.O.P. Tax Plan 2:17

Fact Check: The Senate G.O.P. Tax Plan
What to know about Michael Flynn and the Russia probe 2:06

What to know about Michael Flynn and the Russia probe

View More Video