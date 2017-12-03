More Politics News

Malloy appoints new chairman of UConn Board of Trustees

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017



HARTFORD, Conn.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has appointed Greenwich attorney Thomas E. Kruger as chairman of the University of Connecticut Board of Trustees.

Kruger is a partner in the corporate practice of the Paul Hastings LLP international law firm, based in the firm's New York office. He has served as a UConn Board of Trustees member since 2011.

Malloy credits Kruger with having a "firm grasp on the vital role that UConn has in Connecticut as an economic driver," saying his finance background and experience working with other higher education institutions makes him a "valuable asset."

Kruger succeeds Larry McHugh as chairman, a position he has held since 2009. McHugh announced in June he would not seek another six-year term on the 21-member board.

Kruger says he's humbled by the appointment.

