More Politics News

Rehoboth Beach plan would let nonresident LLC owners vote

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 02:50 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.

A Rehoboth Beach proposal that would let nonresident owners of limited liability companies vote in local elections is drawing the ire of some year-round residents and others.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Delaware is one of three states that allows localities to give nonresident property owners the opportunity to vote in local races. The News Journal reports Rehoboth Beach's proposal to extend that to LLC owners could happen as early as Dec. 15. If approved, the General Assembly would also have to sign off.

Advocates say LLC owners deserve a voice on issues like taxation, development and parking.

But opponents say it could allow corporate influence to encroach on local politics and create the potential for voter fraud by secretive shell companies.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fact Check: The Senate G.O.P. Tax Plan

    A look at what's true and what's false in the G.O.P. Tax Plan that Senate Republicans and President Trump rushed to push through.

Fact Check: The Senate G.O.P. Tax Plan

Fact Check: The Senate G.O.P. Tax Plan 2:17

Fact Check: The Senate G.O.P. Tax Plan
What to know about Michael Flynn and the Russia probe 2:06

What to know about Michael Flynn and the Russia probe
Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

View More Video