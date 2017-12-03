3rd Democratic House candidate files for recount

A third Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates has filed for a recount.
The House Democratic caucus said in a statement that Joshua Cole made his request in Stafford Circuit Court. Cole lost to Republican Bob Thomas by 82 votes in the Fredericksburg-area 28th District race, where election officials say some voters were given the wrong ballots.
The party says it's also considering further legal action.
Democratic candidates Donte Tanner and Shelly Simonds have already filed for recounts, as well as Republican Del. G.M. "Manoli" Loupassi, who conceded to his Democratic challenger Dawn Adams on election night.
If the current results hold, Republicans would have a 51-49 advantage in the chamber. The GOP had a 32-seat majority heading into the Nov. 7 election.
