Anti-government protestors shout slogans during a government imposed dawn-to-dusk curfew in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, late Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Opposition leaders have called for a mass march against the purported election fraud on Sunday and for the presidential election to be held again after the country erupted in deadly protests over the delayed vote count. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo
Opposition wants re-do of Honduras elections amid protests

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 12:20 PM

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Residents of Honduras' capital are bracing for more demonstrations after a night of pot-banging protests over the long-delayed vote count in last week's presidential elections.

The sound of bottle-rockets, clanging pots and chants echoed through Tegucigalpa late Saturday, and the opposition plans a march Sunday to protest alleged vote fraud against opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla. He's calling for a re-do of the election.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez leads the partial vote count and his government has imposed a curfew after days of demonstrations. On Saturday, his administration lifted it slightly — just for the country's two main tourist areas, the Bay Islands and the Mayan ruins of Copan.

Clashes between protesters and troops have left at least one person dead.

