Former Georgian President and former Ukrainian official, Mikheil Saakashvili, center, marches surrounded by his supporters in central Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Supporters of the Movement of New Forces, the political party led by Saakashvili called for Ukraine's President Poroshenko to resign.
Saakashvili calls for protest camp in Ukraine's capital

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 10:07 AM

MOSCOW

Anti-corruption campaigner Mikheil Saakashvili is urging Ukrainians to set up a protest camp in Kiev's main square if parliament fails to adopt a law on presidential impeachment within a week.

He made the call at a Sunday rally that news reports say attracted 2,500 people.

Saakashvili was a key figure in the 2003 Rose Revolution protests in Georgia that ousted the country's president. He then served as president for nearly a decade.

He left Georgia in 2013 and later was appointed governor of Ukraine's Odessa region. But he quit that office in 2016, complaining that his anti-corruption efforts suffered official obstruction. His citizenship was revoked this year while he was out of the country, but he returned in September when supporters broke through a police line at the Polish border.

