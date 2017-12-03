More Politics News

Cleveland City Club to host 3rd Democratic governor debate

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CLEVELAND

The City Club of Cleveland is hosting the third debate among Democratic candidates for Ohio governor.

The free event Monday is open to the public. It will feature four of five announced candidates: Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former state Rep. Connie Pillich and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee).

The fifth announced contender, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill, was not included. The Ohio Democratic Party says that's because he did not go through its formal vetting process. O'Neill has registered a protest.

Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray also won't be there. He is expected to announce a gubernatorial run Tuesday.

The candidates are competing for a chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

Tickets are available on the City Club website .

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What to know about Michael Flynn and the Russia probe

    Here are the events that lead up to Michael Flynn's guilty plea in the FBI’s Russia investigation.

What to know about Michael Flynn and the Russia probe

What to know about Michael Flynn and the Russia probe 2:06

What to know about Michael Flynn and the Russia probe
Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video