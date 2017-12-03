More Politics News

Questions remain on misconduct response at Iowa Legislature

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:25 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa Senate Republicans have announced a series of actions in recent weeks to respond to allegations of workplace sexual misconduct within the caucus.

But questions remain, including on the details of an in-house investigation into allegations, the scope of work to be done by a former state senator and the nature of an ex-staffer's departure.

Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix's office declined to comment on incidents referenced in a report released last month that summarized an internal investigation into alleged misconduct within the caucus centering on inappropriate comments.

Dix had indicated there were no new incidents of alleged misconduct that went beyond a lawsuit involving a former staffer who said she was fired after reporting harassment. The report highlighted an incident during the 2017 legislative session.

