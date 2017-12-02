More Politics News

4 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in South Korea

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

December 02, 2017 09:01 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea's coast guard says at least four people are dead and five missing after a fishing boat collided with a refueling vessel and capsized.

An official from the Korea Coast Guard says 22 people were aboard the fishing boat that capsized Sunday. Six among the 13 rescued are in critical condition following the collision in waters off the port city of Incheon.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

South Korea's presidential office says President Moon Jae-in ordered authorities to deploy as many helicopters and other aircraft as possible to search for the missing.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video