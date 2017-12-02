More Politics News

Officials suspend license of Delaware dentist, nurse

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 06:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

DOVER, Del.

Two Delaware women, a nurse and a dentist, have been barred from practicing medicine in the state for at least 60 days.

The News Journal and WDEL report state officials issued the suspensions Friday.

Dr. I-Yin "Grace" Liu is accused of allowing untrained and unlicensed staff in her dental practice to place fillings in children's teeth and administer nitrous oxide to children.

Liu told the newspaper she denies any wrongdoing and plans to fight the accusations.

The nurse, Angela M. Gonzalez-Andino, is accused of having an improper relationship with a substance-use disorder patient and adjusting a dosage of the patient's medication without a doctor's order.

Gonzalez-Andino couldn't be reached by the newspaper for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video