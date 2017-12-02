Soccer: Cincinnati on MLS offensive, Columbus on defense

In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 photo, Carlos Martino, of Mariemont, left, is interviewed at the FC Cincinnati Team Store as an emblem depicting downtown Cincinnati and the Ohio River hangs on the wall behind the checkout counter in Cincinnati. While Ohio's capital city is trying to figure out how to keep its Major League Soccer franchise, the Columbus Crew, from moving to Austin, Texas, folks in Cincinnati are working on getting one, by getting an expansion promotion for the FC Cincinnati team. John Minchillo AP Photo