President Donald Trump holds a girl in his arm and waves to members of the media as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, after traveling to New York for fundraising events.
Trump suggests openness to negotiations on tax plan

By KEN THOMAS Associated Press

December 02, 2017 05:39 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is suggesting he may be willing to negotiate changes to a significant portion of the tax overhaul — the corporate tax rate.

Trump says he'd consider setting the corporate tax rate at 22 percent, compared to a 20 percent rate he's pushed for with lawmakers.

The president is telling reporters at the White House the business tax needs to come down from 35 percent to 20 percent. But he adds, "It could be 22 when it comes out, but it could also be 20." He says, "We'll see what ultimately comes out."

Trump was speaking after the Senate approved a $1.5 trillion tax bill that would overhaul the nation's tax code and cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent beginning in 2019.

