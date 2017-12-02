Former AG Troy King running for the post again

Former Alabama Attorney General Troy King has filed paperwork to run for the post in the 2018 general election.
WAAY-TV reports King registered a campaign committee last month to run as a Republican. He currently has a law firm in Montgomery.
King was appointed attorney general in 2004 by then-Gov. Bob Riley, after William Pryor left the office for a federal appellate judge position. He was then elected to the position in 2006 but lost a GOP primary race to Luther Strange in 2010.
Other Republican candidates who have filed are incumbent Steve Marshall, former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin and Birmingham attorney Chess Bedsole.
One Democrat, Birmingham attorney James Christie, has filed for the election.
Comments