More Politics News

Whiting looking for families of 4 fallen Vietnam soldiers

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 04:23 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WHITING, Ind.

A Vietnam War memorial is getting a face-lift in northwestern Indiana, and officials want to reach the families of four soldiers who died in battle.

Whiting hopes to complete the work by Memorial Day. The mayor says the city is looking for anyone who knew David Brown, Ted Hamel, Mike Kurella and Ronald Soucy.

Mayor Joe Stahura says the city wants input from their families about the new design. He tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that a glass panel will depict the history of the war. There also will be photos of the soldiers.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video