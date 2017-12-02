Kentucky GOP rejects governor's call for resignations

More Politics News

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky's Republican Party leaders have rejected a request from the state's GOP governor that they call for the resignation of four lawmakers who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement.

The Republican Party of Kentucky's Central Committee approved a resolution Saturday condemning sexual harassment. Gov. Matt Bevin proposed an amendment to call for the resignation of any lawmaker who has settled a sexual harassment claim. The amendment failed.

Bevin said it was not a proud day for the Republican Party.

Four Republican lawmakers settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with a member of the GOP caucus staff. One was former House Speaker Jeff Hoover, who resigned his leadership position but remains in the legislature. Hoover has denied sexual harassment but said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

