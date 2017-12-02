More Politics News

Dozens protest Trump's Utah monument reduction plan

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 03:52 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Protesters fired up by President Donald Trump's expected announcement to shrink two national monuments in Utah are rallying in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports dozens of people have converged on the steps of the Utah State Capitol Saturday afternoon to denounce Trump's decision.

Many chanted and held signs with messages such as "Protect Wild Utah."

Trump is scheduled to visit the state Monday, when he will announce a plan to significantly reduce the size of Bears Ears and Staircase-Escalante National Monuments.

Those monuments were designated by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, respectively.

Trump's move would be the first such act by a president in half a century.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video