More Politics News

Battle for leadership continues at consumer agency

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 05:26 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

One contender to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will keep fighting to get the job after suffering a legal setback.

Leandra English said that she will seek a preliminary injunction in her quest to block the man President Donald Trump tapped to run the nation's top financial watchdog agency, Mick Mulvaney, according to court papers filed Friday.

English, the bureau's deputy director, was chosen to run the agency on an acting basis by outgoing director Richard Cordray, an Obama administration appointee. But Trump picked Mulvaney, the federal budget director, creating a leadership crisis in the bureau.

English went to court to keep Mulvaney from becoming acting director. Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ruled against her last Tuesday. In the new filing, English said that she will file for a preliminary injunction by Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was established after the financial crisis to keep banks from exploiting consumers. Cordray was criticized by congressional Republicans for being overzealous but was lauded by consumer advocates for aggressively going after banks for wrongdoing.

Mulvaney, and whoever becomes the permanent director, would almost certainly be friendlier toward financial companies than Cordray and his team.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video