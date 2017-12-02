More Politics News

Palestinians warn US: Don't recognize Jerusalem as Israel's

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 02:11 PM

December 02, 2017 02:11 PM

RAMALLAH, West Bank

The Palestinians are warning the United States against recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas adviser Mahmoud Habash says Saturday if President Donald Trump were to do so it would amount to a "complete destruction of the peace process."

Speaking in Abbas' presence, Habash said "the world will pay the price" for any change in Jerusalem's status.

Officials in Washington say Trump is considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital as a way to offset his likely decision to delay his campaign promise of moving the U.S. embassy there.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, a position nearly the entire world rejects saying its status should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the eastern part of the city as their future capital.

