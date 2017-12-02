More Politics News

Police: Policy banning guns for legal pot users under review

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 01:47 PM

December 02, 2017 01:47 PM

HONOLULU

The Honolulu Police Department says it's reviewing the policy requiring medical marijuana users to turnover their firearms following backlash from gun owners.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the department sent letters to at least 30 legal gun owners last month, informing them that they had 30 days to surrender or transfer ownership of all their guns.

The letter dated Nov. 13 says the person's ownership of firearms and ammunition is disqualified because of that individual's use of medical marijuana. Federal law prohibits firearm possession for unlawful users of controlled substances. Marijuana is classified as a controlled substance under federal law.

Police officials say Susan Ballard, the new police chief, is reviewing the policy.

