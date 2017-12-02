Report: Hawaii tax officials altered monitoring reports

A consulting group says Hawaii tax officials instructed them on what to include and requested changes to their monitoring reports on a state Department of Taxation modernization project before they were made public.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the state hired consultant AdvanTech LLC last year to independently oversee the $60-million project to upgrade the department's computer systems and provide reports to lawmakers and the public.
The group's October report notes the interference and warns the Tax System Modernization project is not operating as it should. AdvanTech's previous six reports offered generally positive assessments.
Director of Taxation Maria Zielinski says her office could not comment of the contents of the report as they had just recently received it. She says they are committed making sure the project is successful.
