Rokita hits Braun over tax hike he once spoke favorably of

FILE - In this July 15, 2016 file photo, Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind. responds to questions after carrying paperwork into the Indiana Secretary of State's office in Indianapolis. Rokita has started a new feud in Indiana's bitter Republican Senate primary, attacking a rival — whom he calls "Tax Hike Mike" Braun — over the former state lawmaker's vote for a GOP-backed infrastructure plan that raised fuel taxes. The issue offers considerable upside for Rokita, who is trying to present himself as a conservative outsider despite nearly 20 years in elected office. There's just one problem: It wasn't long ago that Rokita called for the same kind of tax increase. Darron Cummings AP Photo