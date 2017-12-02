More Politics News

US Rep. McGovern joins human rights trip to El Salvador

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 12:08 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOSTON

Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is in El Salvador hoping to highlight human rights issues and strengthen U.S. ties with the country.

The Worcester Democrat says he'll review efforts to prosecute those responsible for the El Mozote massacre, one of Latin America's bloodiest.

More than 1,000 people were killed in December 1981 in and around the hamlet of El Mozote. Hundreds more were displaced. Soldiers entered the area looking for guerrillas but killed civilians instead.

McGovern says while El Salvador has made progress in strengthening its judicial system, "pursuing justice in the El Mozote case is a critical opportunity to make a clear break with the culture of impunity that has plagued the country for so long."

McGovern left Friday and is expected to be in the country through Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video