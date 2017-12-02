More Politics News

Protesters gather outside NYC restaurant hosting Trump

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 12:50 PM

NEW YORK

Several hundred protesters gathered across the street from a New York City restaurant hosting President Donald Trump.

Activists shouted "shame" and one held a sign that read: "Shame on your tax reform."

Police set up barriers across the street to keep protesters from the front of Cipriani restaurant in Midtown. Trump delivered remarks there before heading to two other fundraisers Saturday in New York.

Activists outside the restaurant said they were angry in part about a tax bill supported by the president.

