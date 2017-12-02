State high court orders new trial in downtown brawl

The Vermont Supreme Court is ordering a new trial for a man facing charges stemming from a 2015 brawl in Burlington.
The Burlington Free Press reports the court's ruling says a lower court should have delayed the trial when a key witness became unavailable to testify.
One man sustained a concussion and cuts on his head that required staples following a September 2015 confrontation outside of two downtown Burlington bars.
A key witness became unavailable to testify after being admitted to treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat.
The Vermont Supreme Court in a ruling released Friday said that the lower court "abused its discretion" by not granting a delay.
Chief Justice Paul Reiber wrote in the ruling that the trial court "prioritized speed over a defendant's right to present a defense."
