State high court orders new trial in downtown brawl

Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:35 AM

The Vermont Supreme Court is ordering a new trial for a man facing charges stemming from a 2015 brawl in Burlington.

The Burlington Free Press reports the court's ruling says a lower court should have delayed the trial when a key witness became unavailable to testify.

One man sustained a concussion and cuts on his head that required staples following a September 2015 confrontation outside of two downtown Burlington bars.

A key witness became unavailable to testify after being admitted to treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat.

The Vermont Supreme Court in a ruling released Friday said that the lower court "abused its discretion" by not granting a delay.

Chief Justice Paul Reiber wrote in the ruling that the trial court "prioritized speed over a defendant's right to present a defense."

