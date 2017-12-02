More Politics News

North Dakota districts use online courses to expand offering

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:31 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota rural schools with limited finances are using online classes to expand course offerings for students.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the North Dakota Center for Distance Education, which offers hundreds of online courses, has seen a considerable increase in course enrollments after the state Legislature started subsidizing course costs. Students enrolled in 7,350 courses at the center this year, compared to about 2,170 in 2011.

School districts utilize the center's online courses when there aren't financial resources or certified instructors available to offer certain subjects.

The center also offers Advanced Placement, credit-recovery courses and electives online.

The Legislature appropriates funds for the center every two years. Districts and students are also charged tuition.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video