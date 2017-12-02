More Politics News

Lawmaker says subpoenas for governor's executives withdrawn

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:57 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

OKLAHOMA CITY

The chair of the Oklahoma House Investigation Committee says subpoenas for three of Gov. Mary Fallin's top executives are being withdrawn.

The announcement Friday by Republican Rep. Josh Cockroft came after state finance Secretary Preston Doerflinger told The Oklahoman that the subpoenas show hostility toward Fallin's administration.

The committee is investigating the management of finances at the state Health Department, where Doerflinger was named interim commissioner after Terry Cline resigned amid allegations of financial mismanagement.

Doerflinger, Office of Management and Enterprise Services acting Director Denise Northrup and Fallin Chief of Staff Chris Benge were subpoenaed to testify before the committee.

Doerflinger said the three are not directly related to the committee's investigation.

Cockroft said the subpoenas are being withdrawn because the three said they will cooperate and appear before the committee.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Senators debate Tax Bill

    Republican and Democratic Senators sparred over the proposed GOP backed tax-reform plan on Nov. 30.

Senators debate Tax Bill

Senators debate Tax Bill 2:00

Senators debate Tax Bill

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty
Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

View More Video