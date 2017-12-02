Lawmaker says subpoenas for governor's executives withdrawn

The chair of the Oklahoma House Investigation Committee says subpoenas for three of Gov. Mary Fallin's top executives are being withdrawn.
The announcement Friday by Republican Rep. Josh Cockroft came after state finance Secretary Preston Doerflinger told The Oklahoman that the subpoenas show hostility toward Fallin's administration.
The committee is investigating the management of finances at the state Health Department, where Doerflinger was named interim commissioner after Terry Cline resigned amid allegations of financial mismanagement.
Doerflinger, Office of Management and Enterprise Services acting Director Denise Northrup and Fallin Chief of Staff Chris Benge were subpoenaed to testify before the committee.
Doerflinger said the three are not directly related to the committee's investigation.
Cockroft said the subpoenas are being withdrawn because the three said they will cooperate and appear before the committee.
